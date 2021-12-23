ICAR aims to ensure more farmers benefit from its technology

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has said that around 75,000 farmers have doubled their income by adopting the technology developed by it and said it will strive to ensure a similar number of farmers benefit from its technology.

“As many as 75,000 farmers have doubled their income, some of them even raised income 5-7 times by adopting technology developed by ICAR. Now we will create similar number of farmers,” said ICAR’s director general Trilochan Mohapatra.

Speaking at a conference organised by Rural Voice, on Thursday, Mohapatra said while technology is key, raising farmers’ income is equally important. He stressed on conservation of water and reduction in urea consumption by adopting latest technologies including precision farming.

The ICAR DG also said that there are 750 start-ups have been supported in agriculture sector in last seven years.

Former NABARD Chairman H K Bhanwala said these start-ups have helped increase transparency. But there is a need to provide credit to these start-ups easily so that more people get attracted to start their own enterprises, he said, adding the government should consider creating a special agriculture fund from which schemes can draw their own required fund.