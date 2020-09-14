Agri Business

ICAR declares Shweta Kapila cows as Goan breed

PTI Panaji | Updated on September 14, 2020 Published on September 14, 2020

A Shweta Kapila cow.   -  NBAGR

ICAR- National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources   -  NBAGR

A cow breed found in Valpoi, Saakeri and some other areas of Goa has been recognised as a Goan breed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)- National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR).

The cows are known to give more nutritious milk than other breeds.

In a tweet, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said. “I am glad that Shweta Kapila cow has received recognition as a Goan breed of cattle by ICAR- National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR). The Shweta Kapila cows are known for the nutritional value of their A2 rich milk.@icarindia.”

He praised the ICAR team in Goa for their efforts.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 14, 2020
agricultural research and technology
agricultural institutions
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.