ICAR declares Shweta Kapila cows as Goan breed

A cow breed found in Valpoi, Saakeri and some other areas of Goa has been recognised as a Goan breed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)- National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR).

The cows are known to give more nutritious milk than other breeds.

In a tweet, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said. “I am glad that Shweta Kapila cow has received recognition as a Goan breed of cattle by ICAR- National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR). The Shweta Kapila cows are known for the nutritional value of their A2 rich milk.@icarindia.”

He praised the ICAR team in Goa for their efforts.