The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) and Eagle Genomics, a UK-based firm, to work at the intersection of life science and data science to help solve some key global challenges in food security, nutrition, and agriculture.

ICRISAT Director-General Jacqueline Hughes and Eagle Genomics CEO Anthony Finbow signed the agreement at the international conference on innovations to transform drylands here on Tuesday.

The MoU would see ICRISAT share huge datasets that generated in the field with Eagle Genomics.

“The efficacy of our interventions both past and emerging and on which some 2.2. billion people depend, will increasingly depend on informed data-driven decisions in an increasingly complex world,” Jacqueline Hughes said here in a statement.

“Increasing the nutrient density in our food through enhancement of the microbiomes will help ensure ICRISAT’s mandate crops can address food security and malnutrition, in populations living in drought prone dryland areas,” Huges said.

