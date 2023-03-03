IFFCO eBazar Ltd, an agricultural input retail chain is using Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to unify its finance operations and drive greater efficiency and productivity.

With Oracle Cloud ERP, IFFCO eBazar consolidated multiple finance systems onto a single integrated finance platform for increasing productivity, reduce costs, improve controls, and ultimately better decision-making, said the company.

Established in 2016, IFFCO eBazar Ltd. delivers agricultural inputs and services at a reasonable price to farming communities under one roof through over 3,200 retail stores.

“The agriculture sector in India is rapidly growing and IFFCO eBazar is well positioned to help farmers capitalize on growing business opportunities with better management of the commercial aspect of their businesses,” said Deepa Param Singhal, vice president, cloud applications at Oracle India.

With Oracle Cloud ERP, IFFCO eBazar can now embrace automation and new business models to run its business efficiently and unlock more opportunities to support India’s growing agricultural community, she added.

IFFCO eBazar needed to replace its legacy financial management system with a modern cloud solution that would enhance visibility and governance across its business and help to enhance the decision making to achieve its objective of providing the modern retail experience to India’s farming community. To consolidate finance on a single, secure, and scalable cloud platform and eliminate inefficient manual processes, IFFCO eBazar selected Oracle Cloud ERP in December 2021, said the company.