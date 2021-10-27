Sri Lanka turns to IFFCO's nano urea to tackle its agri disaster

Public sector fertiliser firm IFFCO is the first beneficiary of the Sri Lanka government's decision to make a major shift in its organic policy by deciding RTO allow imports of chemical fertilisers. It has begun the process by first importing a consignment of 3.1 million litres of nano nitrogen liquid fertiliser from India. The nano urea has been manufactured by IFFCO and the purchase is an indication towards Lanka's policy shift, purportedly for the cultivation of maize and paddy in the island nation.

Planters' community here pointed out that Sri Lanka also imported 30,000 tonnes of potassium chloride from Lithuania last week and India is in the process of further shipping ammonium sulphate in the wake of a drop in tea production.

Sources in the planters’ community told BusinessLine that the farmers' protest, especially by tea growers, has forced the Sri Lankan government to change its organic policy in view of the drop in exports of the beverage, which used to fetch a revenue of around $3 billion annually.

“IFFCO has taken a giant historical step by exporting the first consignment of Indian nano nitrogen liquid fertiliser to Sri Lanka. It is a stepping stone for bigger global partnerships for cooperatives and environmentally friendly agriculture”, US Awasthy, Managing Director, IFFCO tweeted.

However, an email sent to IFFCO seeking some details on the pricing of the shipments and the contracted quantities did not elicit any response.

Drop in Tourism earnings

Sri Lanka in May banned the imports of all chemical fertilisers in its effort to make the country a 100 per cent organic farming nation. The decision led to widespread protest from farmers, as it severely hit the country when it was reeling under the crisis of Covid and the resultant drop in tourism earnings.

P.T.Joseph, Managing Director, Tropical Plantations, Vandiperiyar, said that unlike rubber, tea bushes need constant application of fertiliser at least two to three rounds in a year. The non-availability of organic manure in the island nation and the ban on chemical fertilisers have badly affected the crop, making tea business unviable.

He pointed out that 100 per cent organic farming of tea is not practical for a country like India and the application of chemical fertiliser is important to get good yield.

Sri Lanka mostly produces orthodox tea varieties and the production drop would have given some advantage for Nilgiris teas. Sri Lankan orthodox tea is superior in the overseas market and it mainly exports to Europe, whereas Indian orthodox grades find markets in West Asia, Russia, Iran etc. The quality of its packaging is the major USP of the Sri Lankan product, he said.

It is high time that the tea sector in India should focus on the quality of packaging by making more investments to meet the competition, he added.