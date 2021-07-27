IFFCO Kisan registers 30% jump in cattle feed business during Q1FY22

IFFCO Kisan Sanchar Ltd, a subsidiary of IFFCO, sold 24,756 tonnes of cattle feed during the first quarter ending June 30, registering around 28 per cent compared to the corresponding quarter last year, which saw a sale of 19,303 tonnes, the company said in a statement.

This significant increase in sales helped the firm raise a Q1 revenue of ₹49.13 crore, nearly 30 per cent more than ₹37.87 crore year-on-year.

In its first full year of operation, in 2020-21, IFFCO Kisan sold 1 lakh tonnes of cattle feed valued at ₹160 crore. The compound cattle feed business, which the company entered in 2019-20, contributes about 30 per cent of the total business of IFFCO Kisan, the statement said.

IFFCO Kisan Sanchar was formed by Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) in collaboration with Bharti Airtel and Star Global Resources Ltd.