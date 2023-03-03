Indian fresh fruits trading company IG International has entered into a partnership with Rijk Zwaan to introduce sweet palermo in the Indian market. A partnership agreement was signed during the recent Fruit Logistica in Berlin.

According to IG International, the sweet pointed peppers in four different colours are a good fit with its mission to keep inspiring consumers with colourful, healthy and high-quality fresh produce.

On the partnership with Rijk Zwaan, Tarun Arora, Director of IG International, said in a media statement that due to the market practices in India, there is a need for backwards integration.

“In other words, sweet palermo must be grown locally in India by a single company to guarantee a premium quality production all year round. Additionally, it is important that they are cultivated using the latest methods and technology. IG International’s agri team will be doing this in coordination with the local and international teams from Rijk Zwaan,” he said.

Other focus of tie-up

Apart from cultivation, the partnership also focuses on brand promotion. The two companies will be working together to make consumers aware of both the sweet taste and health benefits of sweet palermo, it said.

“Because it is such a new and unique product, we will be deploying our marketing and promotion teams to interact with consumers face-to-face and inspire them with its recipes. We will be doing that online through e-commerce platforms, Instagram and other popular websites. We expect to benefit from Rijk Zwaan’s experience with sweet palermo in other countries. If we can promote them to the right customers in the right way, we can generate long-lasting demand,” Arora said.

Ajit Kumar Bisoi, Chain Manager at Rijk Zwaan India said, “We’re delighted that the trading company has now decided to expand its portfolio with our sweet pointed peppers. We highly value this opportunity to work together with such a well-established and rapidly growing global organisation. This is one way we’re helping to share a healthy future for India.”