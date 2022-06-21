IG International, Esquire Corrugation in JV to foray into fresh produce packaging

IG International, one of theleading fresh fruit importers, has announced a joint venture with Esquire Corrugation, a Mumbai-based packaging company, to produce packaging cartons to pack fresh produce for domestic and overseas markets.

“The joint venture will be known as Esquire IG, and it will strengthen the carton manufacturing sector by bringing ingenious innovation to the field. The collaboration will consolidate on both the domestic and international markets,” said a company statement.

The joint venture is primed to bring a novel solution to the fresh produce carton packaging industry, serving to solve the snag of a lack of sustainable options, it said. The vision for the future is currently being shaped by investing heavily in mechanisation and innovation in order to increase the manufacturing to 1,000 tonnes from the current 500 tonnes, Esquire IG said.

“The only reason the fresh produce business presents itself as ‘fresh and safe to consume’ is because of the packaging feats that allow them to be as good as freshly picked produce. With IG Esquire, we are committed to revitalising the corrugated packaging business by integrating environmental sustainability across all of our processes and outputs. Our creative approach and eco-friendly solutions will usher in a new era of packaging for fresh produce,” said Tarun Arora, Director of IG International.

As a leading fresh fruit importer in India, IG International has over 50 years of experience and has established a seamless supply chain with a well-connected overseas procurement network, which enables it to import fruits from 22 countries.

Esquire Corrugation, on the other hand, is reportedly growing at 15-20 per cent per annum in last few years. Esquire’s sales grew 261 per cent last year and it aims to top market metrics for environmental impact and long-term sustainability.

“The world of corrugation is expanding and enhancing to the extent that considerations of carbon footprints and environmental impact are parallel in importance to price or quality. Esquire IG will be the key to bridging the gap between a quality product and an eco-friendly process. With a core focus on sustainability, remarkable quality and process innovation that ensures a flawlessly fresh product every time, Esquire IG will prove to be a game-changer for the corrugation and fresh Produce packaging industry,” said Sanjeev Kapoor, Managing Director of Esquire Corrugation.