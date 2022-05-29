IG International ties up with Spanish seed firm Eurosemillas to become part of Green Motion Project

IG Deccan, a joint venture company of IG International, that has taken up the cultivation of avocados in India, has joined hands with Spanish seed firm Eurosemillas to be part of the pioneering Green Motion Project bandwagon.

This partnership will help IG International access superior seeds and quality cultivation for avocados.

Green Motion is an international platform that broadens the varieties and rootstocks available to growers, advances the creation of diversified and sustainable markets, and facilitates access to the University of California, Riverside’s germplasm collection.

Ground-breaking partnership

The platform was launched after a groundbreaking partnership announced earlier this year between Eurosemillas, a global leader in the development and commercialisation of agricultural innovation, and UCR, whose 70-year-old avocado breeding programme houses one of the most elite germplasm collections of scion and rootstock material in the world.

Green Motion is conducting trials of varieties that have already shown excellent potential at UCR’s test sites in California, a region with a Mediterranean climate and growing conditions.

Srinivas Rao, Managing Director of IG Deccan, said, “We are happy to elevate our ranks as a leading brand in the avocado industry with agri-tech acumen accrued from our resourceful partner, Eursosemillas, and the visionary green motion project.”

Javier Cano, Director of Business Development for Eurosemillas, said, “Green Motion becomes a much stronger project worldwide and it creates a great opportunity for our 20 members to access one of the future biggest markets for avocado, the Indian market.”