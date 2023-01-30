For the second time in a week, the northern and southern parts of the country are bracing to simultaneously receive a snowing or wet spell with India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirming another intense western disturbance is heading towards North-West India and a ‘well-marked’ low-pressure area awaiting intensification as a rare February depression over the South-East Bay of Bengal.

The IMD said the intense disturbance had left Iran and was parked over Afghanistan and adjoining Pakistan on Monday morning. As indicated in these columns, it has spawned a cyclonic circulation ahead of it, that lay over South-West Rajasthan, again for the second time. It has set up high incremental moisture feed from Arabian Sea over North-West India for Monday as well.

High moisture carry

True colours un-interpolated satellite map by Himawari-9 shows the moisture build both over the Bay of Bengal (well-marked low-pressure area) and over North-West India (an incoming intense western disturbance). | Photo Credit: V Karthik

Associated winds transport the moisture to the plains and hills where it condenses as snow, rain or fog. Light to moderate widespread rain/snow is likely over the hills (Western Himalayan Region); light to moderate to scattered to fairly widespread rain over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh; and light to moderate to isolated to scattered over East Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Monday.

Heavier isolated rain/snow may lash the hills while isolated hailstorms may roam over Uttarakhand. Strong surface winds of 20-30 kmph may prevail over North-West India but they may not prevent very dense fog conditions from settling over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. They may migrate to the East but persist over parts of North-West India on Tuesday as well, the IMD said.

Watch for depression

Towards the South, a well-marked ‘low’ over the South-East Bay and adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean persisted. It will continue to move to the West-North-West and intensify another round as a depression by Monday evening. It may enter the South-West Bay and reach near the Sri Lankan coast, some distance away from the South-East Tamil Nadu coast, by Tuesday.

Also read: New Zealand roiled by flash floods, landslides for third day

Light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfalls may last most parts of South Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Winds may reach 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph over South-East and adjoining South-West Bay, South Andaman Sea and off Sri Lanka coast and accelerate to 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph at times. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit