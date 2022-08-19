IMD issues storm alert in Bay as second depression may intensify further

The Bay of Bengal on Friday morning conjured up a second consecutive depression from what has been the fourth low-pressure area in the current series, which India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects could intensify further as a deep depression, second in rank only to a full-fledged cyclone, a rarity during a monsoon.

Sea-surface temperatures are at around 29 degrees Celsius around the North-West Bay where the depression is located currently are just about suitable for system development. Surprisingly, wind shear (the sudden change in winds speed and direction with height) values are very low at 9-18 km/hr. Typically, wind shear is high during a monsoon and lops off the top of the storm tower, which is why cyclones do not normally develop during the season.

Deep depression by afternoon

The depression will continue to move West-North-West and intensify into a deep depression by this afternoon itself. The fast-paced system may cross the West Bengal and Odisha coast between Balasore and Sagar Islands around the evening and track West-North-West across North Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand towards North Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually. The fast pace may allow for intense short rain spells over some of the water-starved regions in the Indo-Gangetic plains in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, and not the sustained ones that would have been preferable.

Meanwhile, the parent low-pressure area had crossed into North-West Bay on Thursday to intensify as a depression on Friday morning, after gathering steam over North-East and adjoining areas of East-Central Bay, Bangladesh and Myanmar. It was declared a depression on Friday morning as it dropped anchor over the waters about 310 km East-South-East of Balasore (Odisha); 250 km East-South-East of Digha (West Bengal); and 210 km East-South-East of Sagar Islands.

Follow-up circulation?

An extended numerical model outlook suggest that a cyclonic circulation may form over the Head Bay on the trail of the current deep depression, and likely penetrate into Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh before heading back to Bihar by the end of the month (August). If this were to prove, these areas (Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh) would set themselves up for another spell, following gains that some of them may make from the current deep depression.

Heavy rain forecast

As for today, the IMD has forecast rainfall at most places over North Odisha with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Rainfall is also likely most places over South Odisha and plains of West Bengal with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places. It will be isolated heavy to very heavy over Jharkhand and heavy over Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh.

Saturday: Rainfall at most places over North Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Rainfall is likely at most places over North-West Odisha, Jharkhand and Vidarbha with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places. Rainfall is predicted at most places also over the remaining parts of Odisha, South Chhattisgarh and West Madhya Pradesh with heavy rainfall at isolated places.