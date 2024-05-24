The Bay of Bengal is bracing to host the first cyclonic storm of the pre-monsoon season by Saturday morning, almost a week ahead of the predicted onset of monsoon over Kerala, with India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicating rapid intensification of the system to a severe cyclone.

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts appears to suggest the monsoon onset scenario predicted by the IMD may largely hold, though the rainfall outlook may wax and wane in view of the impact from the away-going cyclone. The causative low-pressure area had deepened twice over to become a ‘well-marked,’ and further into a depression on Thursday, and lay centered this (Friday) morning about 800 km South-South-West of Khepupara (Bangladesh) and 810 km South of Canning (West Bengal).

Cyclone by Saturday

The depression may continue to move northeastwards and intensify into a cyclone over the East-Central Bay by Saturday (tomorrow) morning and into a severe cyclone by the same evening. The IMD expects the severe cyclone to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara around midnight on Sunday. Another ‘low’ over the South-East Arabian Sea has crossed into South Kerala on Friday morning, but may weaken given supporting flows are getting directed into the domineering would-be cyclone pover the Bay.

Widespread rain forecast

In an outlook valid for the next five days, the IMD said widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are likely over Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka while it will be isolated to scattered light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema Telangana, North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala & Mahe today (Friday). Isolated heavy rainfall is predicted for Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Friday and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Kerala on Saturday.

