Increase in offer for Coonoor tea auctions

Mi Watch Revolve: Long battery life for the active
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
A volume of 27.17 lakh kg has been catalogued for Sale No 41 of the Coonoor Tea Trade Association auctions to be held on Thursday and Friday.
This is around 40,000 kg more than the offer for last week’s auction.
Of the 27.17 lakh kg offered, as much as 25.91 lakh kg belong to the CTC variety and only 1.26 lakh kg is orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf counter, only 78,000 kg belong to orthodox while 19.13 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dusts, only 48,000 kg belong to orthodox while 6.78 lakh kg are CTC. In all, 19.91 lakh kg are leaf grades and 7.26 lakh kg, dust grades.
Teas worth ₹10.97 crore remained unsold last week as there were no takers for as much as 27 per cent of the offer.
A huge volume remained unsold despite the average prices falling by as much as ₹14.35 a kg over the previous week, due to resistance from upcountry buyers to bid high.
Homedale Estate’s Broken Pekoe grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the auctions when Ganesh Tea Trading Company bought it for ₹312 a kg.
Among other CTC teas, Pinewood Estate got ₹227, Riverside Estate ₹226, Kannavarai estate ₹220, Darmona Estate ₹216, Cross Hill Estate Special ₹214, Shanthi Supreme ₹212, Vigneshwar Estate ₹208, Banacombai Estate ₹204, Bellati Estate ₹203, Hittakkal and Professor Superfine ₹200 each.
Among orthodox teas, Kodanad got ₹230, Glendale ₹221, Kairbetta ₹220, Siruvani ₹215, Devashola and Nonsuch Orthodox ₹211 each, Havukal ₹207, Lockhart ₹206 and Lockhart Gold ₹204.
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
Experts feel that linking the upcoming vehicle scrappage policy to incentives for an electric vehicle future ...
It looks bigger than it sounds, but offers up some competition to the smaller Alexa speaker
Risk in portfolio to be evaluated from January 2021
₹1144 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1133112011501170 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed ...
The stock of Mindtree Ltd, which has been gaining steadily for the past few months, registered a fresh ...
The market leader in power transmission, Power Grid Corporation of India has an assured return model for a ...
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...