Increase in offer for Coonoor tea auctions

A volume of 27.17 lakh kg has been catalogued for Sale No 41 of the Coonoor Tea Trade Association auctions to be held on Thursday and Friday.

This is around 40,000 kg more than the offer for last week’s auction.

Of the 27.17 lakh kg offered, as much as 25.91 lakh kg belong to the CTC variety and only 1.26 lakh kg is orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf counter, only 78,000 kg belong to orthodox while 19.13 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dusts, only 48,000 kg belong to orthodox while 6.78 lakh kg are CTC. In all, 19.91 lakh kg are leaf grades and 7.26 lakh kg, dust grades.

Teas worth ₹10.97 crore remained unsold last week as there were no takers for as much as 27 per cent of the offer.

A huge volume remained unsold despite the average prices falling by as much as ₹14.35 a kg over the previous week, due to resistance from upcountry buyers to bid high.

Homedale Estate’s Broken Pekoe grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the auctions when Ganesh Tea Trading Company bought it for ₹312 a kg.

Among other CTC teas, Pinewood Estate got ₹227, Riverside Estate ₹226, Kannavarai estate ₹220, Darmona Estate ₹216, Cross Hill Estate Special ₹214, Shanthi Supreme ₹212, Vigneshwar Estate ₹208, Banacombai Estate ₹204, Bellati Estate ₹203, Hittakkal and Professor Superfine ₹200 each.

Among orthodox teas, Kodanad got ₹230, Glendale ₹221, Kairbetta ₹220, Siruvani ₹215, Devashola and Nonsuch Orthodox ₹211 each, Havukal ₹207, Lockhart ₹206 and Lockhart Gold ₹204.