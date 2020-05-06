Increased arrivals at Kochi pepper market

The pepper market in Kochi witnessed increased arrivals on Wednesday, thanks to alternative arrangements made by authorities to open spice shops in Idukki.

Though the off-take was 41 tonnes mainly from the district, the prices remained steady at ₹310 for ungarbled varieties for the third consecutive day.

However, there was good demand from end-users for quality pepper in Kochi market. Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices said the absence of smuggled pepper from across borders has resulted in good demand for the domestic variety in consuming markets in North India, especially Patna and Ranchi.