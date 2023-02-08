Imports of tea into the country made up 1.93 per cent of the total domestic production of 1,344.40 million kg in the 2021–22 fiscal, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel told the Lok Sabha today. Imports of tea were 25.97 million from other origins, she said, responding to a query on the import of low-quality tea.

Of the total imports, Nepal made up the maximum quantity of 11.12 million kg, followed by Kenya at 7.08 million kg. Vietnam exported 2.57 million kg and Argentina 1.05 million kg during the period.

The minister said Darjeeling tea is protected by the certification trade mark and Geographical Indication and has a distinct logo.

Coffee exports up 38%

To a separate query on coffee exports, Anupriya Patel said Indian coffee exports were growing by 38 per cent from 2020–21. In 2021–22, India was the fifth-largest exporter of coffee in the world, with a share of about 6 per cent of global exports, she said.

Indian coffee exports have increased from 19,700 tonnes in 1960–61 to 4.16 lakh tonnes in 2021–22.

Kisan rail transport 7.9 lt perishables

On Kisan trains, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Railway Minister, said Railways have operated around 2,359 Kisan Rail services, transporting approximately 7.9 lakh tonnes of perishables since the launch of Kisan Rail service on August 7, 2020, and up to January 31, 2023.

Potential circuits for the movement of Kisan Rail services are identified in consultation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and the Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Fisheries Departments of State governments as well as local bodies and agencies, mandis, etc. Rakes are provided on a priority basis for running Kisan Rail services based on demand, the minister said.