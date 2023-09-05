The south-west monsoon will continue to be active over various parts of the country, including key agricultural States in central and north-western parts, over the next five days.

In particular, rainfall activity with isolated heavy showers is likely over Maharashtra between Wednesday and Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

There is more good news on the monsoon front with a low-pressure area forming over north-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, off south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh. The low-pressure area will move westwards across south Odisha and south Chhattisgarh.

“A trough runs from cyclonic circulation associated with the low -pressure area to southeast Uttar Pradesh across Odisha and Chhattisgarh in lower tropospheric levels,” the national weather forecaster said.

These developments will result in fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm and lightning with heavy rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal till Thursday and Odisha and Jharkhand till Friday.

Showers for M.P.

In the South, a similar weather pattern is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka until Wednesday and over Tamil Nadu till Thursday. Coastal and South Interior Karnataka will receive heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday, while Kerala will receive precipitation until Saturday.

In central India, east Madhya Pradesh is likely to witness light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall until Saturday as also Vidarbha. The pattern will likely repeat over West Madhya Pradesh.

In the western parts, the monsoon could cover with light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall over Marathwada until Friday, over Madhya Maharashtra until Saturday and in Gujarat till Friday.

The north-eastern parts, particularly Assam and Meghalaya, will also witness a similar pattern until Saturday.

Rainfall deficiency

In the north-west, West Uttar Pradesh will receive rainfall until Wednesday, while East Uttar Pradesh will get showers till Thursday and East Rajasthan and Uttarakhand until Saturday.

According to the IMD, many parts of Telangana and Odisha received over 10 cm of rain on Monday. As of Tuesday, the monsoon is 11 per cent deficient in the country with the shortfall being the highest in east and north-east at 18 per cent. The deficiency is 12 each in Central and South India.