The India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA), the apex trade body for the sector, will organise a three-day “The Pulses Conclave’ 2023 (TPC 2023) in Mumbai from February 16-18.

Hundreds of key stakeholders from over 20 countries including promotional agencies, research scientists, food technologists, processing companies, value chain participants and service providers and other stakeholders are expected to congregate on a single platform to discuss in-depth current status, future trends, trade policies, sustainability and technological advances in the sector, IPGA said in a statement.

This is the sixth edition of the biennial event and the theme is ‘Sustainability of Pulses Sector’. The major focus of the conclave is to tackle the adverse effects of climate change on pulses and grains production. The emerging plant-based food segment and the application of new-age technologies in the agriculture sector will be subjects of discussion at the conclave. Billed as the world’s largest event on the pulses sector, TPC 2023 will set the roadmap for making India self-sufficient and help advance nutrition security.

Increasing demand

Bimal Kothari, Chairman, IPGA, said, “The Pulses Conclave 2023 will attract stakeholders across the entire value chain including large processors, branded players, trading houses, trading intermediaries, exporters, importers as well as service providers like indenters, warehousing companies, custom house agents, shipping companies. We believe value-added products from pulses will have an exponential growth potential that can be harnessed in India and it will go a long way to deliver twin benefits of augmenting farmers’ income and advancing nutrition security.”

India is the largest producer and consumer of pulses. The Indian pulses market is likely to reach $25 billion by 2026 and the demand is set to race towards 33-35 million tonnes by 2030, IPGA said.

The present consumption of pulses in India is estimated to be between 27-27.5 million tonnes, while domestic production hovers around 25.5 million tonnes.