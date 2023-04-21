The Indian government is unlikely to allow the import of yellow peas in view of a record high chana (gram) crop, despite reportedly being under pressure from trade lobby to allow its shipments.

The main reason for the Centre not permitting imports is that this year production of chana (gram) is estimated at 13.63 million tonnes, up from 13.54 mt last year.

Chana prices are ruling below the minimum support price (MSP) level of ₹5,335 per quintal and the Centre is having to procure the pulses crop through Nafed to keep prices from falling further.

Allowing yellow peas import will further put pressure on chana and it is something the government does not want, said sources. They said recommendations to the government are to not allow imports of yellow peas for now.

Current prices

Currently, chana prices are ruling between ₹4,700-4,800 per quintal. Interventions under the price support scheme are currently on and Nafed has procured about 11.68 lakh tonnes(lt) of chana as of April 20. Bulk of the chana purchases have been made from Maharashtra (4.93 lt), Madhya Pradesh (2.67 lt) and Gujarat (2.23 lt). However, the procurement is at a sluggish pace in Rajasthan, where the purchases are 10,839 tonnes. In Karnataka, 68,268 tonnes of chana has been purchased and 53,623 tonnes in Andhra Pradesh and 50,238 in Telangana.

Bimal Kothari, Chairman, India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA), said the trade body has been urging the Centre to allow the import of yellow peas for quite some time now.

The latest representation was made in June-July last year, subject to conditions that the landed price of yellow peas be not below the MSP price of chana. Such a move will address the needs of farmers as well as consumers. Currently, yellow peas imports are in the restricted category.

(With inputs from Subramani Ra Mancombu)

