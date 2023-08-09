ICAR-Indian Institute of Spices Research, Kozhikode, and Tata Trusts have entered into a contract to carry out pan-India action research project on the improvement of spice value chains with special focus on ginger and turmeric.

The project will be implemented across 10 States — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Mizoram and Nagaland. The project was conceived to address the low yield levels and the lack of market linkages associated with these crops.

R Dinesh Director, IISR said the collaboration between the institute and Tata Trusts will provide a strong platform for the fast spread of improved technology in spice farming in the project locations and adjoining regions. The field visits under the project for identifying yield limiting factors have been initiated.

Chitore Guha Sarkar, Head Agriculture Development, Rural Upliftment Theme, Tata Trusts, said the collaboration with IISR will help in utilising the network of Tata Trusts associate organisations and direct implementation platforms for enhancing adoption of scientific and sustainable cultivation practices in ginger and turmeric among the farming community to improve their income and livelihoods.

The scientist from IISR will conduct a thorough analysis of the extant crop farming practices followed by the farmers. The information will be used along with data from analysis of soil and other agro-ecological parameters to generate location specific and customised technology intervention modules for adoption in the identified locations.

The project also involves support for market access, value chain interventions, master training programmes, farmer training, front line demonstrations and multi-disciplinary field visits to provide hand-holding support to the technology intervention efforts.

