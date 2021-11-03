Indian seafood exporters face a Great Wall in China detecting Covid in packaging materials

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
The rise in the number of Indian seafood export firms banned by China in the wake of detecting Covid nucleic acid on packaging materials has started to worry shippers. From a meagre single digit level during June and July, the figure has crossed 50, forcing companies to find alternate markets to stay afloat.
The seafood export fraternity has called for intervention at the highest level especially after initiatives at the level of GACC (General Administration of Customs of China) and the Marine Products Export Development Authority in India and the Export Inspection Agency have remained futile.
The Seafood Exporters Association of India has also taken up the matter with the government considering the impending Christmas demand. China is the most important market for exporters who deal with small sized shrimps and squids, among others.
Also read: ‘China using pandemic as an excuse to block Indian imports’
Shaji Baby John, Chairman and Managing Director of the Kochi based Kings Infra, told BusinessLine, out of the banned companies, around 40-50 are from Andhra Pradesh alone. Around 100 exporters are affected by the issue and the consignment rejection has hit their business badly.
India, John said, is the cheapest source of raw material supplier to China, especially small shrimps and the ongoing issue has led to a price drop by 20 per cent. The current economic situation and the rising Covid cases are reportedly festering the issue.
Official sources said that there are still cases of detection of Covid nucleic acid in packages and the indefinitely suspended units will be inspected virtually by GACC. They have to clear defects noted to get back their registration to export to China. As many as 52 companies have been indefinitely suspended and 16 were inspected till now.
Lakkaraju Satyanarain (Tikku), consultant for Shrimp Improvement System, Florida, in India said that because of the issues with India, China is depending more on Ecuador helping itself to the order of around 25,000 tonnes of shrimps in September whereas Indian exports had dropped to 10,000 tonnes from 17,000 tonnes.
Ecuador is pushing more than 40,000 tonnes on a monthly basis which would have a negative impact on Indian consignments.
However, the surging demand from the US and stability in the second crop in the East-West Godavari region have revived hopes, especially in the increase in the area of culture (new farm lines) by about 10,000 hectares.
On the alternative markets, Shaji Baby John said there has been a huge demand from the US, Europe, Japan ahead of Christmas, but the rising freight cost by around 300-500 per cent is a major concern. Last year, the freight cost to the US was $6,000, which moved up to $18,000 this year.
With a good crop season now, John said, farmers are focussing on quality and bigger size shrimps and looking to other markets due to the subdued demand from China.
MPEDA had consulted the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, to tackle the rising incidents of detection of Covid nucleic material in export consignments. It was in turn advised that seafood shipments to China may be disinfected by following a protocol to rule out the presence of Covid nucleic acid in the consignments.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...