The Uttar Pradesh Food and Civil Supplies Department (UPFCSD) has chosen Ingen Technologies to develop efficient delivery of essential commodities in the State in a significant move towards modernising food procurement and distribution processes.

The partnership entails the installation of GPS devices in approximately 8,000 vehicles used for the transportation of foodgrains under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns to fair price or ration shops throughout the State. These GPS devices will enable real-time monitoring of vehicle movement, adherence to predefined routes, and prompt notification of any deviations or delays to concerned authorities, a company statement said.

UPFCSD will make use of Ingen’s smart GPS vehicle tracking system — SecuTrak, for two pivotal initiatives. One is for foodgrain procurement from 40 district authorised purchase centres and the second is automation of fair price shops under the NFSA implementation.

Leveraging technology

The tie-up will leverage Ingen Tech’s technology for operational optimisation, enhanced transparency and timely delivery of essential goods and services. By ensuring leakage reduction and real-time delivery, Ingen Tech aims to deliver tangible benefits to the people of Uttar Pradesh while setting standards in logistics management.

Ashish Agarwal, Co-Founder & CTO, Ingen Tech, said, “SecuTrak is poised to revolutionise logistics management across various sectors, including agriculture, dairy, fleet, courier, cargo, railways, and SMEs. Our advanced GPS-based tracking solutions will ensure the efficient and transparent distribution of food grains under the NFSA, ultimately benefiting millions of citizens.”

In addition to providing GPS devices, Ingen Tech will develop and deploy a comprehensive software solution, including device applications and a management information system (MIS) portal. The software will facilitate route configuration between FCI godowns and ration shops, geo-fence key storage locations and routes and enable seamless monitoring and reporting of vehicle movement.