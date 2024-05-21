AVPL International, one of the leading firms in the drone ecosystem, has entered into a strategic alliance with the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) to introduce state-of-the-art drone spray operations over 20 lakh hectares.

The spraying will span Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh, a company statement said.

By leveraging AVPL’s cutting-edge capabilities, this alliance with IFFCO will distribute agricultural products that can potentially boost crop yields by up to 20 per cent while concurrently reducing environmental impact. This initiative is poised to drive substantial growth in agricultural productivity and sustainability across targeted regions, the statement said.

Stimulating innovaiton

Operating under the innovative “drones as a service” (DAAS) model, AVPL aims to make advanced drone technology accessible to farmers. With an estimated investment of over $50 million, supplemented by government subsidies, this initiative is poised to stimulate agricultural innovation and drive economic development in rural areas.

Deep Sihag Sisai, Founder & Managing Director, AVPL International, said, “This partnership enables us to deliver advanced drone solutions to millions of farmers, thereby boosting productivity and championing sustainable farming practices.”

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) outlines a roadmap for the phased deployment of drone spray operations, tailored to different crops and terrains, ensuring comprehensive and effective coverage across the targeted acreage.

Sisai signed the MOU on behalf of AVPL International and Anil Kumar Gupta, Director (IT Services) for IFFCO.

