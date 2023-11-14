The Plant Protection Association of India (PPAI) is organising an International Conference on Plant Health Management — Innovation and Sustainability — at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) from November 15 to 18. “Plant health management holds the key in assuring good yields. Crop protection is considered crucial to the production of safe and sufficient supply of agricultural commodities across the globe,” PPAI President D Sarath Babu said.

“Pest and diseases can cause losses in the range of 20-40 per cent of the total global crop yield every year. They can adversely impact the economy and even pose a threat to food security environment,” he said.

Stating that the association is celebrating the golden jubilee this year, he said reputed scientists from India and abroad are going to take part in the conference. The four-day conference will be inaugurated by M Raghunandan Rao, Secretary (Agriculture, Govt of Telangana), and Vice-Chancellor of the PJTSAU.