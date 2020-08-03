International Nuts & Dried Fruit Council bullish on industry prospects amid Covid challenges

As the world continues to grapple with the implications of Covid-19, the International Nuts and Dried Fruit Council (INC) has reached out to its members to gain their perspective of how the nuts and dried fruit industry has been affected by the pandemic.

One of the most repeated answers among the leadership was that the industry most certainly has faced numerous challenges with Covid, however there are many reasons to be optimistic about the future.

Pratap Nair, from Vijayalaxmi Cashew Company and member of the INC executive committee, said that the cashew industry here has faced severe consequences following the closing down of factories in the three months of lockdown. This has not only affected suppliers, but and many processors who are unable to fulfil contracts on time. Workers were without income, and restrictions on weddings and social gatherings (which account for a large portion of nuts and dried fruit sales) affected demand considerably.

“I am certain our strong and resilient industry will have the strength to overcome this challenge,” he added.

Behrooz Agah, from the Agah Group in Iran and an INC Ambassador to Iran, said that “promotion and increased awareness as to the benefits of consumption of different products on general health and well-being” is likely to be of increased importance in the aftermath of Covid.

Likewise, in China, Chen Qi, from QiaQia Food and a member of the INC Board of Trustees, noted that “because of consumers’ growing demand for staying healthy, the industry will accelerate in China.”

According to Ashok Krishen, from Olam Singapore and INC Vice-Chairman, “consumer behaviour and habits are likely to change and we will need to be agile to meet the changed expectations.”

INC is the international umbrella organisation for the nuts and dried fruit industry with membership from over 75 countries. The membership represents over 85 per cent of the world’s commercial “farm gate” value of trade in nuts and dried fruits.