Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) has joined hands with abCoffee, a specialty coffee chain, to set up drive through coffee outlets called abCoffee pods at IOCL retail outlets across the country. The first of its kind abCoffee pod was inaugurated at IndianOil’s Anuradha Gas Station in Mumbai.

The new coffee pods designed for drive-through, offer customers the convenience of grabbing a quick cup of coffee while they fill up their vehicle tanks. The new coffee pods will serve a range of hot and cold beverages, including cappuccinos, lattes, and espressos, along with a variety of delicious on-the-go snacks. Patrons will be able to place their orders through the drive-through system, and online on abcoffee.in as they arrive at the retail outlet, allowing them to enjoy their favourite coffee beverages without leaving the comfort of their vehicles, abCoffee said in a statement.

‘Quality at affordable price’

Navin Charan, CGM (RT), IOCL said “We are embarking on a journey with abCoffee, bringing a delightful blend of energy and flavor to our customers. This collaboration not only enhances convenience for our patrons but also reflects our commitment to providing a diversified and enriching experience at IndianOil retail outlets.”

Abhijeet Anand, Founder, abCoffee, said, “We are on a mission to democratise specialty coffee in India. We believe everyone should have access to great quality coffee at affordable prices. Another subset of this vision is that coffee is a convenience item that people can order and grab on the go and consume India’s best-grown coffees as their daily lifestyle beverage and not as a luxury. This strategic partnership between IndianOil and abCoffee represents a shared commitment to providing Indians with high-quality beverages at honest prices.”