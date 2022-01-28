Israel to help India convert 150 villages into ‘Villages of Excellence’

New Delhi, Jan 28 India and Israel will work together to create 150 ‘Villages of Excellence’ that will help farmers to adopt latest technology in the farm sector.

The 150 villages that are located around Centres of Excellence (CoEs) will be converted into ‘Villages of Excellence, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in a statement. “Out of which, 75 villages are being taken up in the first year to commemorate the 75th year of India’s Independence, where both countries will work together,” Tomar said. The details of the initiative will be worked out jointly, an official said.

Collaboration

Israel has set up 29 CoEs in 12 states, which are producing more than 25 million vegetable plants, over 3,87,000 quality fruit plants per year. Besides, these centres are equipped to train 1.2 lakh farmers every year.

In a meeting with new Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon on January 27, Tomar expressed satisfaction over the completion of 30 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel. Gilon said that these CoEs are a great example of cooperation between the two countries and proposed the certification of CoEs to further enhance the standards and quality of services being provided to the farmers.

Gilon also evinced interest in further collaboration with agri-research body Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and offered to share latest technologies available with Israel, the statement said.