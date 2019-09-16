Jute Prices

as on : 16-09-2019 03:53:15 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)145.003.573525.003950390011.27
Dhing(ASM)135.0068.751633.00380038008.57
Kaliaganj(WB)100.0025864.00420040007.69
Champadanga(WB)52.00-20204.003950395016.18
Islampur(WB)45.00125603.004400390010.00
Gauripur(ASM)40.00NC1359.003500350029.63
Raiganj(WB)40.00110.53629.504300380010.26
Ghatal(WB)30.00130.77395.003750370017.19
Kolaghat(WB)25.00NC99.303800380013.43
Bethuadahari(WB)19.603.16172.603900400014.71
Dhekiajuli(ASM)9.00NC194.5039003900NC
Gajol(WB)8.0014.29307.00400039003.90
Katwa(WB)8.0014.29219.303900390011.43
Srirampur(ASM)7.0010021.0030003000-11.76
Lalbagh(WB)3.10-3.1212.603950417517.04
Kalna(WB)3.00-14.2969.15390039008.33
Jiaganj(WB)2.90-6.4512.203960418016.99
Belacoba(WB)2.50-2.504100--
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC66.0081507230162.90
Nadia(WB)1.20NC42.603950400011.27
Moynaguri(WB)1.00-503.0041004100-
Published on September 16, 2019
