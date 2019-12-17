Jute Prices

as on : 17-12-2019 04:36:23 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Katwa(WB)5.50-8.33141.204300420010.26
Nadia(WB)1.308.3374.60420042003.70
Published on December 17, 2019
TOPICS
jute