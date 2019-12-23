Jute Prices

as on : 23-12-2019 03:05:23 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)70.00-17.654445.00400042508.11
Gauripur(ASM)35.00NC2333.003700370042.31
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC110.803550345033.96
Champadanga(WB)1.50NC320.504150415012.16
Nadia(WB)1.3018.1881.40425042504.94
Chittorgarh(Raj)0.70-22.227.4015001400-
Published on December 23, 2019
