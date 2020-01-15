Jute Prices

as on : 15-01-2020 02:22:25 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Karimpur(WB)60.00NC780.004190408010.26
Kasimbazar(WB)50.00NC724.00420042002.44
Kaliaganj(WB)10.00NC195.00490050008.89
Islampur(WB)4.00NC299.00500050002.04
Raiganj(WB)3.00NC231.00490049002.08
Kalna(WB)2.157.540.80420042002.44
Lalganj(UP)0.90-406.70600600-
Published on January 15, 2020
