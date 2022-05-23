Kerala Startup Mission to hold Rural Agri-tech Hackathon 

Seeking to promote innovative technical solutions that will contribute to the growth of agriculture, Kerala Startup Mission is conducting a hackathon on the sidelines of the Rural India Business Conclave 2.0 (RIBC 2.0) that commences here on June 9.

Titled ‘Rural-AgriTech Hackathon’, KSUM is organising the five-day RIBC 2.0 in association with the Kasaragod-based Central Plantation Crops Research Institute ( CPCRI).

The hackathon aims to derive technical solutions for agriculture sector and to develop technologies that are beneficial for tapping tourism possibilities of rural India. Students from technology sector, researchers, startups, and professionals can register for free and participate in the hackathon.

The best technical solution emerging from the contest, along with the prototype based on that will be awarded ₹50,000 cash prize. Besides, the winner will get an opportunity to directly pitch the idea to secure KSUM’s innovation grant of ₹12 lakh.

Moreover, participants with the best solutions relating to agriculture, including food production, will get an opportunity to take forward their research in association with CPCRI and eventually convert the ideas into commercially viable products.

For registration, visit :https://startupmission.in/rural_business_conclave/. Last date of registration is May 26.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala Government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the State.