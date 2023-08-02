The Kerala Fisheries and Ocean Studies University (KUFOS) has launched an experimental project to produce fish meal from organic waste.

The project aims to produce the protein required for fish feed production from organic waste using black soldier fly larvae. For this, organic waste will be separated at source.

The project is being implemented in collaboration with Amala Eco Clean Private Limited, in Alappuzha, which is involved with organic waste management, said KUFOS Vice-Chancellor T Pradeep Kumar.

Dinesh Kaippilly, Registrar, KUFOS, and Joseph Niclavose, Director for Amala Eco Clean Private Limited, signed an MoU for the project.

If the pilot project is successful, it will be expanded to all districts, Kumar said. This could be a permanent solution to Kerala’s organic waste management crisis, he added. The project also aims to produce other high-value export-oriented products that can be obtained from the larvae of soldier flies, he said.

