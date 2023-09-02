The national launch of SISTA360, a digital platform providing traceable, transparent, sustainable and profitable aquaculture will be held at New Delhi on September 25.

The SISTA360 is a subsidiary of Kings Infra providing one stop solution to aqua farmers to procure inputs affordably, produce sustainably and market their produce profitably as a part of developing a sustainable and traceable supply chain development without the use of any antibiotics or chemicals to provide safe healthy nutritious food globally.

Also Read | Kings Infra, CIFT in pact to develop chemical-free ready-to-eat fish products

The protocol also provides guidance on government schemes, programs and linkages with other stakeholders in the aquaculture value chain.

Kings Infra will also host a global seminar on the occasion to highlight the country’s immense potential in sustainable aquaculture.

Shaji Baby John, Chairman and Managing Director said the fisheries and aquaculture sector in the country is witnessing a great turnaround with Prime Minister Narendra Modi identifying the sector as pivotal to India’s growth strategy.

The seminar, he said, is a prelude to develop a think-tank for a sustainable and vibrant aquaculture comprising policymakers, industry representatives, farmers, officials and other stakeholders. The days of policy paralysis in the sector are over and the time is ripe for all stakeholders to work together and make India the global hub of aquaculture by 2030.

Also Read | Net-zero Waves: Decarbonising seafood industry for a sustainable tomorrow

According to him, only 5-10 per cent of our aquaculture resources have been put to use till now and this is one of the few sectors where a 10 X growth could be achieved sustainably in the near future.

SISTA 360 is a Bangalore based science-tech start-up in aquaculture, incubated by Kings Infra Ltd, a company with 40 year-experience in aquaculture farming and export. SISTA provides 360° revolutionisation by making aquaculture more sustainable, transparent, traceable and profitable for farmers, buyers, exporters and consumers. It provides Intelligent application of AI, science, technology, R&D, advanced aquaculture techniques and big-data.