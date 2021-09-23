Kings Infra to train 5,000 farmers in sustainable aquaculture

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Kochi-based Kings Infra aims to train 5,000 coastal aquaculture farmers in ecologically sustainable practices.
Targeting to double farmers’ income, the company has launched an initiative in association with Tamil Nadu Dr J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU) to integrate seaweed culture and farming of oyster and various fish varieties. It will train farmers in these pond-based sustainable aquaculture practices and technology.
TNJFU will provide the research and analysis, while Kings Infra will handle the infrastructure and funding needed to demonstrate the technology.
CIFT trains aquaculture body ADAK for diagnostic skills
Inaugurating the project at Chippikulam, near Thoothukudi, TNJFU Vice-Chancellor G Sugumar said ecologically sustainable aquaculture, based on symbiotic technology, is set to revolutionise the coastal industry in the country. It is a guaranteed way to achieve the Prime Minister’s vision for doubling aqua farmers’ income, he said.
The recirculated aquaculture system (RAS) allows farmers to utilise water sustainably and eliminate wastage by converting it to another resource. This would facilitate the consumption of the leftover feeds and other biological waste in shrimp farms to create additional resources, he said.
It would reduce the risk of diseases and improve profitability in coastal aquaculture, he added.
Shaji Baby John, Chairman and Managing Director, Kings Infra, said the joint venture would develop a standard technology for sustainable aquaculture with scientific inputs. In the next stage, a platform would be developed to share technical know-how with the farming community and provide on-farm training, he said.
Aquaculture startup Aquaconnect raises $4 million pre-series A round funding
According to John, sustainable aquaculture has tremendous scope for growth as 49 per cent of the global demand for human consumption of fish is contributed by aquaculture. Aquaculture shrimp contributed 74 per cent of the value of Indian seafood exports, worth ₹43,717 crore, in FY21.
