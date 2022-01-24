Kings Infra Venture sets record by harvesting 80 gm Vannamei shrimp

Kings Infra Venture Ltd, a technology-driven sustainable aquaculture company, has set a world record in the growth of pond-based aquaculture of L. Vannamei shrimps by harvesting shrimps weighing 80 grams (210 millimetres).

L Vannamei, commonly known as the white-leg shrimp, is native to the eastern Pacific Ocean, from the Mexican State of Sonora to as far south as northern Peru.

The maximum size which the species can grow in the natural ocean habitat at an age of 12-14 months as per the FAO as well as other research organisations, is a maximum of 230 millimetres, with a maximum caprice Length of 9 centimetres.

“The information available with us shows that there is no record of L. Vannamei shrimps weighing 80 grams per piece have been grown in an aqua farm anywhere in the world. The SISTA360 protocol farming practice, a proprietary system developed by our R&D team, has enabled us to achieve such a record”, said Shaji Baby John Chairman and Managing Director of Kings Infra.

SISTA360 protocol

SISTA360 is an integrated system based on symbiotic technology using principles adopted from BIOFLOC, aquamimicry, and IMTA methods of aquaculture and adapted to Indian conditions.

The achievement gains further significance as the farm used only antibiotic-free feed, probiotics, and natural supplements. Curd, jaggery, turmeric, moringa leaves, garlic, tamarind, and other ingredients were used regularly under this protocol to improve immunity and disease resistance as well as improve growth rates, he said.

The harvest held in the farm cluster at Chippikkulam near Toothukudi has demonstrated the potential of the technology before a cross-section of industry leaders and experts.

The successful harvesting of jumbo sized shrimp is expected to bring a major positive impact on top-line and bottom-line growth of Kings Infra in the next one year.

Premium pricing

As against the average farm gate price of $5 per kg for farmed shrimp the present initiative would help in realising $15 per kg from the same pond. This will totally change the economics of shrimp farming as these jumbo sized shrimps will be a rare delicacy in the international as well as domestic markets and can fetch a premium price by providing sustainability and traceability certifications, he said.

“The success would go a long way in showing the importance of the new technology for doubling export earnings from fisheries sector to ₹1,00,000 crore ($13.82 billion) as envisaged under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY),“ he said adding that the new technology would be a catalyst in doubling farmers’ income, another key objective of the government.