India Boat & Marine Show (IBMS), which has emerged as the country’s premier boat and marine industry-related expo with its four editions, will be held at from January 27 to 29.

The three-day event will be inaugurated by Antony Raju, Minister for Road Transport, Motor Vehicles and Water Transport.

IBMS organisers pointed out that the State has been the maritime gateway to South India with a very long coastline and with its major port Kochi being an all-weather port strategically located on the east-west trade route. No other Indian port benefits from the proximity of maritime highway as Kochi port. All these factors fuelled the growth of Kochi as a maritime hub.

“Considering these, this year’s IBMS will be a meeting point for a wide range of stakeholders in the recreational and leisure boating market including speed boats, marine engines, navigational systems and other supply and service providers. The event will not be just about boats and marine equipment, but will cover all water sports and activities. More than 60 exhibitors will display their products and services at the expo while we expect more than 7500 business visitors from across the region,” said Joseph Kuriacose, Director of Cruz Expos, organisers of IBMS 2023.

The event is supported and endorsed by the Department of Industries, Kerala Government, KMRL, IWAI, Cochin Port Authority, Kerala Tourism, Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, DTPC, Mariners Society-Kerala, IMU, KUFOS & CIFT.

Kerala Bureau of Industrial Promotion (K-BIP) is also putting up an Industry Pavilion that will showcase Kerala-based SME’s especially boatyards, equipment manufacturers etc. Kerala Start-Up Mission (KUSUM) is also having a pavilion showcasing start-ups from this sector.

