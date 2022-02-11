Krishi Network ropes in actor Pankaj Tripathi as ambassador, investor

With a view to reaching out to farmers to its agritech platform, Krishi Network has roped in film actor Pankaj Tripathi as a brand ambassador. The actor has also invested in the start-up. The start-up said the fresh funds would be used to expand their AI-based technology platform across India and grow rapidly.

Founded by IIT Kharagpur alumni Ashish Mishra and Siddhant Bhomia, the start-up provides relevant information to farmers to clear their doubts on a variety of issues and help them generate better income. It offers ‘15-minute answers’ for questions on any issue related to agriculture. It enrolled over 8,000 experts on its platform that provides answers to the queries posed by farmers.

Extending support for farmers

Providing a mix of online and offline support, the company has also on boarded agri brands, input merchants and other stakeholders in the agriculture supply chain. The app is currently available in Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, and English.

“Coming from a farmer’s background, I have always believed in supporting initiatives that help farmers with access to information to grow their business,” Pankaj Tripathi said.

Krishi Network earlier raised funds from angel investors like Sanjiv Rangrass (ITC), Sunil Khairnar (Indigram labs) and Venkat Tadanki (Anvaya ventures).