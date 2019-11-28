Live Stock Prices

as on : 28-11-2019 03:43:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Pandavapura(Kar)5000.00-10000.0013000--
Bangalore(Kar)2750.00-29.4978500.001650016500-5.71
Puttur(Kar)2500.00-5000.0010500--
Honnali(Kar)1780.0034.8569740.0080009000-20.00
Doddaballa Pur(Kar)1525.00-3050.0016000-18.52
Mumbai(Mah)726.00393.887864.0014001400NC
Vazhapadi(TN)472.483679.84982.86223022204.69
Channagiri(Kar)289.00-9.127374.0033538346245.32
Kattakada(Ker)235.00NC2680.0042003500-16.00
Karumanturai(TN)195.82-391.642020--5.61
Puttur(Kar)105.0098.11754.001225013250-5.77
Holalkere(Kar)98.0068.97748.002500824797-21.82
K.R.Nagar(Kar)81.00102.5316.001632018950-
Kangeyam(TN)40.00-80.001000--
Shillong(Meh)27.00501212.001500017000-16.67
Siddapur(Kar)9.00-57.1460.00227991569921.93
Negamam(TN)9.00-16.67171.00285027507.55
Kadur(Kar)7.00-14.0018000--
Madathukulam(TN)6.60NC400.002750275010.44
Mumbai(Mah)6.00-257864.00330003300017.86
Thodupuzha(Ker)6.00NC320.0018001800NC
Elumathur(TN)5.1026.87118.3026992550-0.41
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC306.00295029507.27
Taliparamba(Ker)4.504.65137.6031002900-1.59
Thondamuthur(TN)4.508078.00250026002.04
Ettumanoor(Ker)3.2010036.00350033006.06
Parakkodu(Ker)3.00-2520.003500400016.67
Taliparamba(Ker)2.50NC137.60260002350010.64
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC28.00230002400015.00
Athirampuzha(Ker)2.0011.1129.40350034006.06
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC28.0028002900-22.22
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC316.00160016006.67
Kianthukadavu(TN)2.00185.717.4024002400-29.41
Anaimalai(TN)1.80-66.6754.0026002700-3.70
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00-33.3355.0023500240002.17
Baghry(Nag)1.00-506.0026002300-
Payyannur(Ker)0.70NC240.882600026000-
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.7016.6741.2019000190005.56
Valpol(ASM)0.69-61.02112.76230002250015.00
Hen
Masli(Tri)60.00-120.00155--
Pigs
Bachaibari(Tri)120.00-240.0034--
Published on November 28, 2019
