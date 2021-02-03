Live Stock,Poultry,Fisheries Prices

as on : 03-02-2021 04:26:00 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Sonamura(Tri)235.006.821830.00240240-40.00
Fish
Jafarganj(UP)10.002546.001320013400-
Baripada(Ori)3.80-7.6020000--
Faizabad(UP)2.0011.1113.601350013700-
Melaghar(Tri)1.50NC6.001800018000-
Sonamura(Tri)1.00257.403100032000-
Goat
Bangalore(Kar)5350.0020.2219600.002500025000-
Arasikere(Kar)2000.00-5017400.001000010000-
Puttur(Kar)480.00-960.0015000--
Mumbai(Mah)333.00-666.002000--
Kolar(Kar)140.00NC920.002000020000-
Puttur(Kar)76.00-26.92458.001625016250-
Jafarganj(UP)50.0011.11270.004500450012.50
Chitradurga(Kar)32.00-64.0042100--
Manjeswaram(Ker)30.00-60.0037050--
Shillong(Meh)18.0012.5110.001800018500-
Ponda(Ker)8.19-41.981300--
Arasikere(Kar)5.00NC20.0091008100-
Thodupuzha(Ker)5.00NC20.0024002700-
Ettumanoor(Ker)2.90-9.3818.6046004200-
Niuland(Nag)2.001006.0026002600-
Taliparamba(Ker)1.50NC6.003300031500-
Ponda(Ker)1.15-4.8630900--
Oddunchairum(TN)1.00NC6.0025002500-
Ox
Arasikere(Kar)32.00-17.95212.008750084500-

Published on February 03, 2021
