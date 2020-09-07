Low-pressure area weakening, but rains to stay

A low-pressure area lying on Monday morning over South-East and adjoining East-Central Arabian Sea (North of Lakshadweep and off the Karnataka-Goa coasts) is showing signs of weakening. But, it could get support from a zone of monsoon turbulence in the higher levels and could outlive it by 3-4 days, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) update said.

The IMD went on to add that the combo could generate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning over Peninsular India during the next four days. Heavy rainfall has been warned of at isolated places over Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu during the same period.

Heavy rain forecast today

As for Monday, the outlook suggests heavy to very heavy rainfall over the hills of West Bengal and Sikkim (attributed to a regional cyclonic circulation) and heavy rainfall over Bihar, Konkan, Goa, Assam, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Kerala, which points to the influence of the Arabian Sea low-pressure area.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning may break out over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Konkan, Goa, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Madhya Maharashtra, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha and Telangana. All-India rainfall received for the season till Sunday stands reduced from 10 per cent at August end to seven per cent as on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also warned of strong winds (speeds of 45-50 km/hr) over South-West Arabian Sea and squally weather with winds (45-50 km/hr) over South-East and East-Central Arabian Sea and along and off the Lakshadweep area, the Kerala-Karnataka coasts as well as over the Comorin and the Gulf of Mannar. Fishermen may not venture out to seas in these areas.

Dry over most of North-West

An extended outlook for September 12-14 said that fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely over East and North-East India, while being scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over the peninsula and the West Coast. Isolated to scattered rainfall is also forecast over parts of Central India during this period.

Dry weather is likely to prevail over North-West India except over East Uttar Pradesh, which is an indicator to how Rajasthan and adjoining regions may be bracing for withdrawal of the monsoon. The rain-driver monsoon trough over North-West India has become already feeble and rains may progressively decrease there, the IMD update said.

Monsoon withdrawal prospects

While there is nothing abnormal with the weakening of the monsoon trough and by extension the rainfall activity (the process should have been initiated from September 1), what remains to be seen is how it would proceed once the withdrawal line enters East and Central India since fresh rain may break out as a remnant of the Arabian Sea drifts into the region.

Private forecaster Skymet Weather said that the distribution of rainfall has been fair so far this season, save pockets of Punjab, Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh. The retreat of the monsoon may commence shortly starting with West Rajasthan.

By September end, the monsoon should withdraw from entire North India, Gujarat and West Madhya Pradesh.