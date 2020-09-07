Low-pressure area weakening, but rains to stay

A true digital revolution or ‘exclusion through technology’?
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
A low-pressure area lying on Monday morning over South-East and adjoining East-Central Arabian Sea (North of Lakshadweep and off the Karnataka-Goa coasts) is showing signs of weakening. But, it could get support from a zone of monsoon turbulence in the higher levels and could outlive it by 3-4 days, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) update said.
The IMD went on to add that the combo could generate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning over Peninsular India during the next four days. Heavy rainfall has been warned of at isolated places over Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu during the same period.
As for Monday, the outlook suggests heavy to very heavy rainfall over the hills of West Bengal and Sikkim (attributed to a regional cyclonic circulation) and heavy rainfall over Bihar, Konkan, Goa, Assam, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Kerala, which points to the influence of the Arabian Sea low-pressure area.
Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning may break out over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Konkan, Goa, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Madhya Maharashtra, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha and Telangana. All-India rainfall received for the season till Sunday stands reduced from 10 per cent at August end to seven per cent as on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the IMD has also warned of strong winds (speeds of 45-50 km/hr) over South-West Arabian Sea and squally weather with winds (45-50 km/hr) over South-East and East-Central Arabian Sea and along and off the Lakshadweep area, the Kerala-Karnataka coasts as well as over the Comorin and the Gulf of Mannar. Fishermen may not venture out to seas in these areas.
An extended outlook for September 12-14 said that fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely over East and North-East India, while being scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over the peninsula and the West Coast. Isolated to scattered rainfall is also forecast over parts of Central India during this period.
Dry weather is likely to prevail over North-West India except over East Uttar Pradesh, which is an indicator to how Rajasthan and adjoining regions may be bracing for withdrawal of the monsoon. The rain-driver monsoon trough over North-West India has become already feeble and rains may progressively decrease there, the IMD update said.
While there is nothing abnormal with the weakening of the monsoon trough and by extension the rainfall activity (the process should have been initiated from September 1), what remains to be seen is how it would proceed once the withdrawal line enters East and Central India since fresh rain may break out as a remnant of the Arabian Sea drifts into the region.
Private forecaster Skymet Weather said that the distribution of rainfall has been fair so far this season, save pockets of Punjab, Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh. The retreat of the monsoon may commence shortly starting with West Rajasthan.
By September end, the monsoon should withdraw from entire North India, Gujarat and West Madhya Pradesh.
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
Electrification has finally brought cheer to remote villages in the Kashmir Valley
Meet the women micro entrepreneurs in Rajasthan’s villages
German luxury car maker Audi had a torrid time in the intervening couple of years before the next generation ...
Unlike other accident insurance policies, Shagun can be bought for anyone — family members, extended family ...
Last week, the rupee (INR) settled at 73.14 versus the preceding week’s close of 73.4, thereby gaining 26 ...
Bitcoins: Mouth-watering returns, but unregulated Which investment or asset has given the best returns from ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 are trading above critical supports
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...