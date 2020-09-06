Arabian Sea picks the baton, spins up ‘low’

A true digital revolution or ‘exclusion through technology’?
A low-pressure area has formed over South-East and adjoining East-Central Arabian Sea, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday morning, with the Arabian Sea appearing to pick with aplomb from where the Bay of Bengal ended its frenetic run in August creating a record number of low-pressure areas and quantum of rainfall.
It would be interesting to watch the slow, northward movement of the latest low along the West Coast, ensuring the entire Peninsular India benefits ending a rather long, dry spell. The IMD takes the low, though weakening, into land over interior peninsula after crossing Goa-Konkan and moving further East to emerge into the Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh.
Interestingly, it is predicted to build further mass here and grow back into a low-pressure area and widen the span of coverage over East and adjoining East-Central India, likely triggering another wave of rains there from mid-September. This could likely hold at bay the advance of the anticyclone from North-West India that normally signals the withdrawal of the monsoon.
So the monsoon withdrawal could likely get delayed further, though it all depends on whether the Arabian Sea low-pressure area sticks to its path and potential as the IMD appears to depict. The US National Centres for Environmental Prediction agrees with the IMD and has projected rains for the West Coast, Central and East India into the third week of September.
Meanwhile, an IMD outlook for the next 2-3 days speaks about the possibility of fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorms and lightning over Peninsular India. In the East, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is forecast for Odisha and Chhattisgarh during next 3-4 days.
An extended outlook for September 11-13 indicates fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over East and North-East India and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over the South Peninsula. Isolated to scattered rainfall has been forecast over parts of Central India while it would be dry over Gujarat state and North-West India where rains are on course to lift.
