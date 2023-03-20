A subdued market demand coupled with low arrivals continued to hit tea prices, especially orthodox grades at Coonoor Tea auctions.

Traders said weather-related issues — with day temperatures on the rise and dipping mercury levels in the night — are still affecting production centres. This has forced tea factories to operate only two days a week.

Tea gardens have only received a single rainfall this summer, and plantations need more summer showers to improve the production situation stably.

In sale 11, high-priced and better liquoring sorts in CTC leaf were lower by ₹5-6. The better medium sorts were also lower by ₹1-2 with some withdrawals. The mediums and plainer sorts ruled barely steady by ₹12 with few withdrawals.

Global Tea Auctioneers said the quantity offered in leaf sale was 8,35,330 kg and only 86 per cent sold. However, the percentage of the sale in dust grades was 97 per cent out of the offered quantity of 2,88,822 kg.

Other stats

In leaf orthodox, the primary whole leaf grades witnessed good demand and sold dearer by ₹5-6. The brokens met with good demand and sold dearer by ₹4-5 and much more at times.

The high-priced teas and better liquoring sorts in CTC dust were lower by ₹5-6. The better medium sorts were also lower by ₹2-3. The mediums and plainers sorts had fair demand and sold fully firm to occasionally dearer by ₹1-2.

Homedate Estate-RD fetched the highest price at ₹354 in the dust category.