Madhur Sugar, in collaboration with Robin Hood Army, distributed ration kits and festive sweets to several households as part of ‘Madhur Utsav’ in 13 locations of Delhi recently.

A media statement said this joint effort brought together approximately 80-90 dedicated Robin Hood Army volunteers and over 100 ‘Madhur Captains’ across 13 locations.

Spreading sweetness

Quoting Ravi Gupta, Executive Director of Madhur Sugar, which is owned by Shree Renuka Sugars, the statement said: “We, at Madhur sugar, believe in spreading sweetness amongst all around us. Madhur Utsav is a step in that direction. We are working on a unique concept of inviting volunteers to be Madhur Captains, who shall be the lead drivers for this mission. We intend to continue this initiative all across the nation, throughout the year.”

The primary objective of the campaign was to encourage people to participate in this generous activity, and the response from the community was overwhelming, as they came out in large numbers to add sweetness to the lives of those less fortunate, it said.

Robin Hood Army is a volunteer-based, zero funds organisation that works to get surplus food from restaurants and the community to serve less fortunate people, the statement said.

