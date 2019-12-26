Agri Business

Maharashtra plans to set up organic vegetable export clusters

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 26, 2019 Published on December 26, 2019

The Maharashtra Government, along with the Centre, is planning to set up 18 clusters for exports of organic vegetables in the State.

The clusters will also ensure that the vegetables are free of pests and contaminates, which are essential for exports under the phytosanitary compliances of advance markets. 

