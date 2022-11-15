Mahindra & Mahindra Farm Equipment Sector (FES) on Tuesday inaugurated its first dedicated farm machinery plant (non-tractor) in Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh.

The plant, spread over 23 acres, can manufacture 1,200 combined harvesters and 3,300 rice transplanters per year. It will also roll out new products designed at Mahindra’s global technology Centers of Excellence in Finland, Japan and Turkey.

The Pithampur plant was inaugurated by Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

The plant that has access to a diverse supplier base will enable the company to manufacture durable and high-quality affordable ‘Made in India, for India’ farm machinery, the company release said. It is also expected to employ 1,100 people

“Mahindra has been the leader in the Tractorisation of India for several decades and is now determined to be a leader in the mechanisation of farming. We aim to grow our farm machinery business by 10x in 5 years and the new farm machinery plant in Pithampur is a key pillar in the execution of this strategy,” said Hemant Sikka, President, Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.