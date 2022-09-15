MANAGE, Samunnati present awards to 32 agri start-ups

Oorja Development Solutions India Pvt Ltd, Agrograde, and Nimble Growth Organics were among the 32 winners of the ‘MANAGE-Samunnati Agri-Startup’ awards for 2022.

It comprised three categories—national-level (3), state-level (27), and women entrepreneurs (2). The awards were given to the winners on Wednesday to recognise the impact-driven agri and agri-tech start-ups dedicated to rebuilding the agriculture development ecosystem and supporting farmers through technological innovations.

The awards were presented by the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) and Samunnati.

The start-ups such as Oorja Development Solutions India Pvt Ltd, Agrograde, and Nimble Growth Organics were the winners at the national-level. Bio Prime Agri Solutions Pvt Ltd, and EETA6 won the awards under the women entrepreneurs category.

Founded by Preeti Kumari, Oorja Development Solutions India Pvt Ltd aims at enabling farmers to transition sustainably to clean energy, reduce their energy costs by 20-50 per cent, diversify their cropping, increase agricultural yield.

Agrograde, founded by Kshitij Thakur, helps detect the quality of fruits and vegetables in real-time and segregate the produce based on parameters like size, colour, shape, sprouts, physical damage and other major defects.

Founded by Rahul Saria, Nimble Growth organics aims at production and supply of organic fruits and vegetables with its proprietary package of practice through contractual farming model.

Online process

In the 2022 edition, applications from the agri start-ups across India and nominations of start-ups from national-level agricultural institutions and agribusiness incubators were invited through a completely online process.

A statement said that a total of 252 applications were received from aspiring start-ups across India, and 21 eminent professionals in agriculture and allied sectors evaluated the applications objectively and independently. Major focus of the evaluation was on impact creation, farmer connect, and gravity of the problems addressed by the start-up along with progress made.

The statement further said that these start-ups will be supported by MANAGE and Samunnati beyond awards and recognition. An investment meet is planned for the start-ups where the start-ups will be given an opportunity to present their business model for funding with venture capital, angel networks and debt funding institutions, it added.