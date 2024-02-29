MTR, a 100-year-old vegetable masalas and food products company, has said that the company is in the process of expanding the bouquet of products by launching ready-to-eat meals and batter products.

The company is setting apart a good portion of its investments to deploy artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to help the company optimise its production and procure raw material.

MTR Chief Executive Officer Sunay Bhasin has said that the company was opening a separate line at its Guntur facility with an investment of ₹30 crore to exclusively produce masalas to cater to the local needs.

He said the company has invested ₹100 crore to develop the market in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the last three years.

Cuisine Centre of Excellence

“We have a repository of over 3,000 recipes. Our approach is absolutely rooted in consumer centricity. We stand for the local, regional food. We have a very deep understanding of our local consumers,” he said.

He said the company had a Cuisine Centre of Excellence where our chefs travel a lot to meet homemakers and restaurants and cook with them to understand what drives food consumption in different areas.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the company sold its products through 1.5 lakh outlets. The rural areas contributed 20 per cent of the the overall turnover.

Orkla India, which has three business units – MTR, Eastern and international business, reported a turnover of ₹2,300 crore. The company’s international business catered to the diaspora in 42 countries.

The company employs over 3,000 employees and operates 11 factories.