Met extends rain outlook over South Peninsula for next five days

Rain and thundershowers may escalate over the South Peninsula and adjoining Peninsular India as the South-West monsoon rushes with its withdrawal process, leaving the ground open for the North-East monsoon.

India Met Department (IMD) has extended to the next four to five days its outlook for scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over parts of the South Peninsula.

For now, it has forecast thunderstorms accompanied with lightning over the South Peninsula (Kerala, Tamil, Nadu, Karnataka and Coastal Andhra Pradesh) until tomorrow (Monday), signalling the transition of the monsoon from South-West to North-East.

Rain outlook

Outlook for October 18 to 20, marking the count-down to the North-East monsoon, said scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is the most likely for the South Peninsula while it would be isolated to scattered for East and North-East India.

Isolated heavy falls are likely over parts of East and Peninsular India during this period, even as the IMD has said that the North-East monsoon may arrive during October 17 to 23, which corresponds to the normal window of onset.

The build-up to this window is indicative, with heavy rain being forecast over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Coastal Karnataka for today (Sunday) while thunderstorms would preside over the chaotic weather over the rest of the region.

As for tomorrow (Monday), the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala while on the next day (Tuesday), heavy rainfall is predicted at isolated places over Telangana.

On Wednesday (October 16), the heavy rainfall regime would spread to over Telangana, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala while on Thursday it would bring Rayalaseema also under its belt.

Interestingly, as per outlook available as of today (Sunday), neither the Arabian Sea or the Bay of Bengal is expected to witness any significant event (cyclone or depression) to herald the October to December rainy season this time around.

'Hagibis' impact

This is likely because of the 'draining' effect super typhoon 'Hagibis' on the North-West Pacific/South China Sea after it smuggled out a bulk of the north-easterly flows that would have usually been directed into the Bay of Bengal.

The North-East monsoon over the Bay of Bengal builds on the flows emanating from the huge seasonal anticyclone (clockwise motion of air that makes it sink to the ground) that builds seasonally and being guided across the North-West Pacific/South China Sea.

But super typhoon had raced in the opposite direction taking away most of these flows to hit Japan last night (Saturday) local time with a ferocity not witnessed in the past 60 years, according to reports.

The catastrophic storm prompted evacuation advisories throughout much of the Tokyo region, affecting tens of millions of people. The Japanese capital is in lock-down amid torrential rain, the extent of collateral damages from which is not clear yet.

'Hagibis' is likely losing intensity after bearing down on the East Coast of Japan with hurricane-force winds and dumping its massive moisture load on the island, giving the North-West Pacific/South China Sea to breathe back into life.

The period of next few days to a week would give the ocean time to rebuild the kinetic energy lost to the recent super typhoon and regain the normal north-easterly flows with implications to the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea to the West.