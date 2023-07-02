Monsoon has covered the entire country within 25 days after its delayed onset on June 8 and stalled progress following Cyclone Biparjoy.

“The southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab on July 2. Thus, it has covered the entire country, on Sunday, which is 6 days before the normal date of July 8,” India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement.

The weather bureau has predicted widespread rainfall over all across the country except Rajasthan and Gujarat during the next five days, though not on all days.

The monsoon trough at mean sea level passes through Bikaner, Dausa, Gwalior, Sidhi, Ambikapur, Balasore, and towards Northwest Bay of Bengal.

Also read: SBI’s monsoon impact index indicates better monsoon prospects

“The cyclonic circulation over northwest Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood now lies over central parts of Uttar Pradesh and extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level. The off-shore trough at mean sea level now runs from the south Maharashtra coast to Kerala coast.

“The cyclonic circulation over central parts of south Bay of Bengal and adjoining central Bay of Bengal now lies over central parts of southwest Bay of Bengal between 4.5 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level. A cyclonic circulation lies over the north Andaman Sea between 1.5 and 5.8 km above mean sea level. Another cyclonic circulation lies over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim at 3.1 km above mean sea level,” IMD said.

Besides, the Western Disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level has moved away. The trough from the above cyclonic circulation over north-west Uttar Pradesh to northeast Arabian Sea across East Rajasthan and Gujarat between 3.1 and 5.8 km above mean sea level has become less marked.

For the July monthly forecast, IMD sees the rainfall at more than 100 per cent of its long-period average of 280.4 mm, whereas private weather forecaster, Skymet, has predicted 95 per cent of LPA.

The monsoon season pan India rainfall deficit stands at 8 per cent of normal until July 2, showing further improvement after June ended with 10 per cent deficit.