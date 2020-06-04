Agri Business

Monsoon eyes next major break over N-E India

Vinson Kurian Thiruvananthapuram | Updated on June 04, 2020 Published on June 04, 2020

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall over parts of Kerala already covered by the monsoon   -  Thulasi Kakkat

Nisarga remnant drops rain over Central India

The northern limit of the monsoon continues to pass through Cannur (Kerala), Coimbatore and Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu) where erstwhile severe cyclone Nisarga had dragged it to during the onset phase. It has to wait for the next pulse from the Arabian Sea to propel itself further to the North.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall over parts of Kerala already covered by the monsoon and the adjoining Coastal Karnataka for the next few days. While getting a move on the West Coast, the monsoon would also look to break over North-East India, its next major milestone.

Low expected over Bay

The monsoon should arrive over North-East as adjoining Bay of Bengal goes into an active mode and pops up a low-pressure area off the Myanmar coast, and moves north-westwards into the North-East Bay more or less equidistant from the Bangladesh, West Bengal and Odisha coasts around June 10.

This phase would not only see it achieving the onset over North-East India but also bringing its Bay arm inland over parts of East India ensuring ideal rain coverage across space and time. These areas will have already been visited by a remnant of Nisarga and treated to yet another round of pre-monsoon showers.

Cyclone remnant off Vidarbha

The IMD said this (Thursday) morning that yesterday’s remnant deep depression (next only to a cyclone) from Nisarga weakened into a depression over the western parts of Vidarbha, about 110 km West-South-West of Akola; 320 km West-South-West of Nagpur and 100 km North-East of Aurangabad.

It would weaken into a well-marked low pressure area by this evening. The IMD sees light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and with heavy falls over Vidarbha and West Madhya Pradesh until Friday.

Rain for North, East India

The 24 hours ending Thursday morning saw heavy to very heavy rainfall over Coastal Karnataka while it was heavy over Madhya Maharashtra. Rain or thundershowers lashed Konkan & Goa, Marathawada, Coastal Karnataka, Vidarbha, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Saurashtra & Kutch, North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Tamilnadu and Puducherry.

Arrival of a western disturbance would sustain scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers over the hills and adjoining plains of North-West India with gusty wind/squall and hail also during next two days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand while it would be isolated heavy over Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

keywords:

Published on June 04, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
weather
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Telangana to set up three3 panels for crop regulation
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.