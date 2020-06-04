Monsoon eyes next major break over N-E India

The northern limit of the monsoon continues to pass through Cannur (Kerala), Coimbatore and Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu) where erstwhile severe cyclone Nisarga had dragged it to during the onset phase. It has to wait for the next pulse from the Arabian Sea to propel itself further to the North.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall over parts of Kerala already covered by the monsoon and the adjoining Coastal Karnataka for the next few days. While getting a move on the West Coast, the monsoon would also look to break over North-East India, its next major milestone.

Low expected over Bay

The monsoon should arrive over North-East as adjoining Bay of Bengal goes into an active mode and pops up a low-pressure area off the Myanmar coast, and moves north-westwards into the North-East Bay more or less equidistant from the Bangladesh, West Bengal and Odisha coasts around June 10.

This phase would not only see it achieving the onset over North-East India but also bringing its Bay arm inland over parts of East India ensuring ideal rain coverage across space and time. These areas will have already been visited by a remnant of Nisarga and treated to yet another round of pre-monsoon showers.

Cyclone remnant off Vidarbha

The IMD said this (Thursday) morning that yesterday’s remnant deep depression (next only to a cyclone) from Nisarga weakened into a depression over the western parts of Vidarbha, about 110 km West-South-West of Akola; 320 km West-South-West of Nagpur and 100 km North-East of Aurangabad.

It would weaken into a well-marked low pressure area by this evening. The IMD sees light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and with heavy falls over Vidarbha and West Madhya Pradesh until Friday.

Rain for North, East India

The 24 hours ending Thursday morning saw heavy to very heavy rainfall over Coastal Karnataka while it was heavy over Madhya Maharashtra. Rain or thundershowers lashed Konkan & Goa, Marathawada, Coastal Karnataka, Vidarbha, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Saurashtra & Kutch, North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Tamilnadu and Puducherry.

Arrival of a western disturbance would sustain scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers over the hills and adjoining plains of North-West India with gusty wind/squall and hail also during next two days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand while it would be isolated heavy over Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

